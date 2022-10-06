Annette O’Toole reveals details of season 5 of Netflix’s Virgin River

Annette O’Toole revealed some important details from upcoming season 5 of Netflix’s Virgin River.

It ‘will bring the community together.’

Fans can expect a big event to take place in the middle of the series.

Annette O’Toole provided some “vital” and “timely” information from the Virgin River season 5 plot. It “will bring the community together,” the actress said.

Fans should anticipate a significant incident to occur in the middle of the series, according to Annette O’Toole, who plays Hope McCrea on the programme, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

The actress said, “There is a big thing that happens right in the middle of the season that brings the community together in a very big way. It’s a kind of timely topic that’s happening in our country and I’m really glad that they’re going there.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever done anything like this. It’s an important issue and I’m glad that we’re getting into things like that on the show. I don’t know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together.”

O’Toole already answered questions about the future episodes in a different interview with New Beauty.

The star then also revealed, “I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done.”

She added', "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

