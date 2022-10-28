Another high-profile divorce lawyer leaves Kanye West amid ongoing scandal

Kanye lost his new attorney during an ongoing drama.

Cohen refused to help him with his divorce settlement just weeks after being hired.

Ye’s team still includes attorney Nick Salick, who is representing Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Advertisement

Kanye West suffered another huge blow with a new attorney abandoning him after major brands terminated connections with him in the midst of an ongoing antisemitic scandal.

Bob Cohen, a prominent divorce attorney well-known for defending Melinda Gates, dropped Ye after he proclaimed war on Jews in a deleted tweet.

According to a claim published by Radar Online, Cohen refused to assist West with his divorce settlement just a few weeks after being hired to do so.

This is the second prominent attorney to cut relations with Ye, following the renowned Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez.

Vasquez, who helped Depp win a libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, quit less than a week after West recruited her.

However, the Praise God attorney’s team still includes attorney Nick Salick, who continues to negotiate a settlement with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Salick and Kardashian’s attorney Laura Wasser has been negotiating the partition of their property and the custody of their children.

West drew widespread criticism for tweeting offensive remarks about Jews, stating that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Many firms, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, severed connections with him as a result, causing him to lose his billionaire title.

Also Read Kim Kardashian prays Kanye west takes brand cancellation as ‘wake-up call’ Kim Kardashian prayed that Kanye West views the closure of his brand...