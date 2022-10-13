Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stunned with bold photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stunned with bold photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stunned with bold photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stunned with bold photoshoot

Advertisement

Anoushay Abbasi is a prominent figure in the Pakistani theatrical business. Javeria Abbasi, her sister, also belongs to the showbiz industry.

It would not be incorrect to suggest that she was born to act. This girl began her career in the entertainment industry at a very young age; she first appeared on television as a child actress.

The acting of Anoushay Abbasi in the drama serial Pyare Afzal is well-liked. Then, when people began labelling her overweight, she transformed her weight to the point where people began giving her slimming advice. People are getting rather fond of Anoushay Abbasi’s role of Sakina in the drama series Raqs e Bismil, which premiered on Hum TV a few days ago.

Moreover, Anoushay Abbasi can be seen in a photo shoot for the renowned brand Levis wearing a pink bottom with a white top. In her photographs, her hair is let loose and she wears minimal makeup. And based on her photographs, she appears to be a Hollywood actress.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Also Read

Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stuns with her bold photos
Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stuns with her bold photos

Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story