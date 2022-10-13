Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans stunned with bold photoshoot

Anoushay Abbasi is a prominent figure in the Pakistani theatrical business. Javeria Abbasi, her sister, also belongs to the showbiz industry.

It would not be incorrect to suggest that she was born to act. This girl began her career in the entertainment industry at a very young age; she first appeared on television as a child actress.

The acting of Anoushay Abbasi in the drama serial Pyare Afzal is well-liked. Then, when people began labelling her overweight, she transformed her weight to the point where people began giving her slimming advice. People are getting rather fond of Anoushay Abbasi’s role of Sakina in the drama series Raqs e Bismil, which premiered on Hum TV a few days ago.

Moreover, Anoushay Abbasi can be seen in a photo shoot for the renowned brand Levis wearing a pink bottom with a white top. In her photographs, her hair is let loose and she wears minimal makeup. And based on her photographs, she appears to be a Hollywood actress.

