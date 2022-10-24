Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino
Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona,...
Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on April 14th, 1983. At the start of her career as a model and VJ, Ashraf earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.
She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared a bold photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
She captioned her post, “Them: But why’re you still single???? Me: No, I’m not single. I’m in a long distance relationship because the man of my dreams lives in the future.”
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar, and many more.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.