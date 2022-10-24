Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets the internet on fire.

Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on April 14th, 1983. At the start of her career as a model and VJ, Ashraf earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared a bold photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

She captioned her post, “Them: But why’re you still single???? Me: No, I’m not single. I’m in a long distance relationship because the man of my dreams lives in the future.”

Take a look!

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar, and many more.

