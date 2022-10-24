Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf's latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Articles
Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Anoushey Ashraf’s latest bold picture sets internet on fire

Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on April 14th, 1983. At the start of her career as a model and VJ, Ashraf earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. The actress shared a bold photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

She captioned her post, “Them: But why’re you still single???? Me: No, I’m not single. I’m in a long distance relationship because the man of my dreams lives in the future.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar, and many more.

