Anupam Kher says 'I owe my career to Rajshri

Anupam Kher says ‘I owe my career to Rajshri

Articles
Anupam Kher says ‘I owe my career to Rajshri

Anupam Kher fails to buy Uunchai ticket as shows are housefull

Today, Uunchai’s friendship-themed trailer was unveiled. Launched in Goa. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, and Danny Denzongpa star. The picture debuts next month. All celebs attended the trailer unveiling. Anupam Kher discussed his return to Rajshri Productions and Amitabh Bachchan.

‘I owe my career’—Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher said, “Mera filmi janam Rajshri production mein hua hai” (My film career started because of Rajshri productions). Rajshri shaped my profession and life. Saaransh’s 5th assistant was Sooraj. No one hired the producer’s son. He happily brought my conversations file as I asked. 4 films with him. I was thrilled to collaborate with Bachchan Saab again when Sooraj told me the Uunchai tale.

From Aakhri Raasta to Uunchai, Bachchan Saab was outstanding. When I questioned Sooraj about the cast, he replied Boman had a wonderful part but no dates and personal responsibilities. I phoned him afterwards and encouraged him to make the film,” he continued.

“This is not my first engagement with Rajshri,” stated Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya and Abhishek also collaborated. Sooraj ji’s offer to work in Uunchai alongside such wonderful performers is an honour. I congratulate everyone.”

Sooraj Barjatya directed Uunchai. After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), which starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, he returned to directing.

