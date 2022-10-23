Anushka Sharma writes sweet note  for “freaking beauty” Virat Kohli after win

Anushka Sharma posts a heartfelt message for her husband Virat Kohli.

She wrote, ‘You beauty!! You freaking beauty.’

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in Group 2.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma posted a heartfelt text for her husband Virat Kohli after he defeated Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday. India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in Group 2, Super 12 of the 2017 ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to an explosive half-century by Virat and a century partnership with Hardik Pandya (MCG).

She wrote, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali.”

“You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!”

“So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma binges on street food while shooting Anushka Sharma is now in Kolkata for the Chakda Xpress filming of...