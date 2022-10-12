Anya Taylor-Joy appears opposite to Miles Teller in ‘The Gorge’

Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the lead character in the well-liked Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, is prepared to work with Miles Teller in the upcoming action-romance movie.

In the upcoming action-romance movie The Gorge from Skydance, Anya Taylor-Joy will co-star with Miles Teller. Although the plot of the movie is still a secret, it will be an exciting love story.

When Skydance Production officially begins filming on the project, more details about the movie will be released.

The Gorge is being directed by Scott Derrickson, who is most known for his work on successful movies like Sinister, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone.

Zach Dean is responsible for writing the film’s script.

Anya Taylor-Joy, 26, rose to stardom for her portrayal of the title character in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, in which she battles addiction while attempting to become the best chess player in the entire world.

In October 2020, the show began streaming on the platforms.

