Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Production on ‘Mad Max’ Movie

On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress posted three photographs on Instagram to celebrate the conclusion of her work on the Furiosa spinoff.

She portrays Charlize Theron’s 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road role.

One shot shows director George Miller standing next to an aeroplane, while another shows her having fun in the sun.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress posted three photographs on Instagram to celebrate the conclusion of her work on the Furiosa spinoff. She portrays Charlize Theron’s 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road role. One shot shows director George Miller standing next to an aeroplane, while another shows her having fun in the sun.

“What. A. Rideeeee,” she captioned. “Thank you to the desolate lunatics who have roamed wild with me across this country. Funniest, strongest, and sharpest.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

Advertisement

The 2024 film, starring Chris Hemsworth, is Australia’s largest ever. Thor, 39, told Men’s Journal about making the film.

“Furiosa’s a blast. After press trips and other films, I was fatigued but energised for this film. Amazing George Miller. I’m OK, hard day but joyful “stated.

Taylor-Joy, who stars in the thriller The Menu next month, told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2020 that she “fell in love with Furiosa the way that Charlize presented her” in the last movie.

“She did a great job, and I can’t imagine doing it. Because it’s impossible, it must be different “she added. “I equal my predecessors’ devotion. I’m thrilled. Amazing. I like this wild world’s creators.”

In September, the actress told Vogue Australia she felt like Furiosa “”I’ve never owned firearms,” she said. I’ll take them because they’re firearms.”

Advertisement