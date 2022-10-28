Anya Taylor wraps filming ‘Furiosa,’ spinoff to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Anya Taylor-Joy expressed her gratitude to the film’s cast and crew.

‘Furiosa’, the 2024-scheduled Mad Max spin-off picture, has concluded production – at least for the film’s lead heroine.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who assumes the character established by Charlize Theron, expressed her gratitude to the film’s cast and crew in an Instagram post.

As filming comes to a close, Taylor-Joy revealed her delight in portraying the lead role. Taylor-Joy captioned a series of images of cast members on set with the phrase “What. A. Rideeeee,” “Thank you to those of the wasteland- the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented.”

The message continued by thanking all engaged in the production for making her stronger. “It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be.”

The post is accompanied by three images, the first of which depicts Taylor-Joy sitting beneath a tree while wearing a hat and gazing off into the distance.

The following photograph depicts director and co-writer George Miller on set, standing beneath the wing or tail of a plane, and a crew member, David Yamada, holding a cat in front of a trailer-lined “wasteland.” Taylor-Joy concluded her post with the phrase “Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya.”

Taylor-Joy has numerous acting credits prior to her starring role in the forthcoming film. The actress is best recognised for her roles as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit and Emma Woodhouse in the most recent cinematic rendition of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Taylor-breakthrough Joy’s performance was Thomasin in Robert Eggers’ folk horror The Witch; she recently reunited with Eggers for The Northman with Alexander Skarsgrd.

Taylor-Joy, who is booked and busy, also starred in this year’s The Menu and Amsterdam. Taylor-Joy will also soon star as Princess Peach in the next Super Mario Bros.

Movie and work on The Gorge and Laughter in the Dark, both of which are now in pre-production.

Furiosa is the most recent instalment in the Mad Max franchise. The prequel centres on the renegade warrior Imperator Furiosa and tells the narrative of her life prior to her teaming up with Mad Max in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Chris Hemsworth (as Dr. Dementus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Goran D. Kleut, Quayden Bayles, Angus Sampson, and Shakriya Tarinyawat co-star in the film alongside Taylor-Joy.

Miller and Doug Mitchell are the film’s producers, with Miller also serving as director and co-writer alongside Nick Lathouris.

The film Furiosa will debut in theatres on May 24, 2024. In the meantime, check out the Mad Max: Fury Road Furiosa featurette down below.

