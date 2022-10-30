Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family

Prince Harry has been told that there is no such thing as a “perfect parent”.

Prince Harry has been told that there is no such thing as a “perfect parent” and that he risks destroying the firm’s reputation by making nasty claims about the Royal Family.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, talked about this claim in an interview with media host Nana Akua.

She began by talking to the host about why she might have written the book in the first place. She called it a “memoir.” “absolutely shocking” as well as a “purely financial decision.”

She was even reported to have said, “He should have come to a border where he said: ‘I’m not going further’. I think you should protect your family even if you fall out with them. ”

You do not want to tell the world all the nasty details of how people are because no parent is perfect. And I wonder how his children are going to react to the fact that they have never known his father’s family.”