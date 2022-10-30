Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family
Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family

Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family

Articles
Advertisement
Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family

Archie, Lilibet & Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry has been told that there is no such thing as a “perfect parent”.
  • Angela Levin, a royal biographer, talked about this claim in an interview.
  • “He should have come to a border where he said: ‘I’m not going further’.
Advertisement

Prince Harry has been told that there is no such thing as a “perfect parent” and that he risks destroying the firm’s reputation by making nasty claims about the Royal Family.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, talked about this claim in an interview with media host Nana Akua.

She began by talking to the host about why she might have written the book in the first place. She called it a “memoir.” “absolutely shocking” as well as a “purely financial decision.”

She was even reported to have said, “He should have come to a border where he said: ‘I’m not going further’. I think you should protect your family even if you fall out with them. ”

Also Read

Prince Harry’s memoir doesn’t “takedown” Royal Family
Prince Harry’s memoir doesn’t “takedown” Royal Family

A royal family member deemed Spare, Prince Harry's controversial memoir, a "wonderful...

You do not want to tell the world all the nasty details of how people are because no parent is perfect. And I wonder how his children are going to react to the fact that they have never known his father’s family.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry made controversial remarks in his memoir Spare
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Prince Harry talks about 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Finn Wolfhard 'really proud' of Noah Schnapp for coming out as gay
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story