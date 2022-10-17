Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new trouble after signing deal with Netflix?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for complaining about mistreatment at Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized by their friends. The couple...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received criticism since signing a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix.
Thousands of royal enthusiasts petitioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to terminate the arrangement due to the controversial representations of several royal family members in the Netflix series “The Crown.”
Former British prime minister John Major blasted The Crown’s “damaging and malicious lie” that Charles asked him to overthrow Queen Elizabeth. As a result, the criticism of marriage has grown.
Commenting on Major’s response, royal expert Richard Eden wondered, “Will this make Prince Harry and Meghan regret signing their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix?”
