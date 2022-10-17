Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new trouble after signing deal with Netflix?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new trouble after signing deal with Netflix?

Articles
Advertisement
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new trouble after signing deal with Netflix?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Advertisement
  • Harry and Meghan were criticized after signing the deal with Netflix.
  • The couple was asked to withdraw from the deal.
  • The Crown shows a controversial representation of royal members.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received criticism since signing a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix.

Thousands of royal enthusiasts petitioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to terminate the arrangement due to the controversial representations of several royal family members in the Netflix series “The Crown.”

Former British prime minister John Major blasted The Crown’s “damaging and malicious lie” that Charles asked him to overthrow Queen Elizabeth. As a result, the criticism of marriage has grown.

Commenting on Major’s response, royal expert Richard Eden wondered, “Will this make Prince Harry and Meghan regret signing their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix?”

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for complaining about mistreatment at Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for complaining about mistreatment at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized by their friends. The couple...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story