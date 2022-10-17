Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new trouble after signing deal with Netflix?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan were criticized after signing the deal with Netflix.

The couple was asked to withdraw from the deal.

The Crown shows a controversial representation of royal members.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received criticism since signing a multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix.

Thousands of royal enthusiasts petitioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to terminate the arrangement due to the controversial representations of several royal family members in the Netflix series “The Crown.”

Former British prime minister John Major blasted The Crown’s “damaging and malicious lie” that Charles asked him to overthrow Queen Elizabeth. As a result, the criticism of marriage has grown.

Commenting on Major’s response, royal expert Richard Eden wondered, “Will this make Prince Harry and Meghan regret signing their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix?”

