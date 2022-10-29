Advertisement
Areeba Habib share lovely photo with Saadain Imran Sheikh

Articles
Areeba Habib share lovely photo with Saadain Imran Sheikh

  • 29-year-old Pakistani model and actress Areeba Habib married businessman Saadain Imran Sheikh in 2021.
  • Her husband reportedly owns farmhouses in Karachi and other countries.
  • She is one of Pakistan’s top three most attractive actresses, according to some people.
Areeba Habib will be one of Pakistan’s top three most attractive actresses. She is well-known. Her acting, speaking, and beauty are adored. She laughs as a garden blooms.

29-year-old Pakistani model and actress Areeba Habib began performing while studying. She wanted TV to broadcast all the unaired projects in society. Areeba Habib’s most popular drama, Jalan, stars Minal Khan. She also models.

Today’s article shows Areeba Habib’s vacation photo with her hubby. Her Instagram caption, “My Person,” shows her happiness with her marriage. After Areeba’s images with her spouse became viral on social media, people started suggesting that the brilliant Pakistani actress married businessmen because they were rich. She quits quickly if this businessman runs out of money.

Areeba Habib married businessman Saadain Imran Sheikh in 2021. Areeba’s husband reportedly owns farmhouses in Karachi and other countries. In 2022, she went to her husband’s farmhouse to pick up her sacrificed goat and posted gorgeous images on social media. A gorgeous wife can also  ‘market the business’ according to some people.

Take a look at the photo below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

