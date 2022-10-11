Arjun Kapoor is a fun actor.

Arjun Kapoor is a fun actor. The Ek Villain Returns actor has always made his fans and following laugh, both online and in person. Arjun Kapoor grew up liking “dhinchak” songs and “mass entertainment,” as many of you know. In a new video from the set of his upcoming film, Arjun dances to his own tune. Bhumi Pednekar shot the sequence.

Jannat Bajaj tweeted a video of Arjun Kapoor dancing with her to “Chokra Jawan” from Ishaqzaade. Bhumi Pednekar, one of the film’s two main females, snaps a photo of Arjun and Jannat’s performance. After pack-up, the actors and crew joined them and everyone had a fantastic time. Arjun Kapoor’s impassioned performance is the video’s highlight.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are the new on-screen couple in Hollywood. They are in two movies that come out right after each other. The Lady Killer is the first movie the two stars have worked on together. It is said to be a romantic thriller that takes place in a hill station. People say that Arjun Kapoor will play another grey-toned character in the movie, which is now in the post-production stage. The Lady Killer is likely to get a major update very soon.

The new acting team is now in London, where they are filming their second movie together. Rakul Preet Singh plays a key role in the movie, which is said to be a romantic comedy. During breaks from filming, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet can be seen having a great time with each other and Rakul Preet. They often post pictures of their fun times on social media. Soon, the movie’s creators should say what the film’s name is and show the first poster.

