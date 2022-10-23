Arjun Kapoor shares love-filled post on Malaika Arora’s birthday

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most well-known Hollywood couples. The couple has been dating for a long time, and they are still going strong.

Fans can’t help but notice the couple’s undeniable chemistry, and they never hold back from telling each other how much they love each other.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star is celebrating her birthday, and on this special day, her boyfriend Arjun sent her a sweet post.

Arjun made his acting debut in Ishaqzaade, which starred Parineeti Chopra. To celebrate Malaika’s birthday today, he posted a throwback photo of the two of them together. The actor wrote in the caption: “The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine…” In the photo, Arjun is seen donning a black sequinned kurta, while Malaika stunned in a golden outfit as the duo struck a pose in front of a mirror. Reacting to the photo, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, “Happy birthday Malla”, while Tara Sutaria dropped a black heart emoji. Malaika reacted to Arjun’s post by sharing it on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Only yours.”

