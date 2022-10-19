Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited once again in cute photo

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites, see pic
Sylvester Stallone praised Arnold for his philanthropic work. He posted his picture...
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited for a cute photo as they carved pumpkins together and shared it on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
Stallone, 76, captioned the image, “Myself and my great friend Arnold @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!!. That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…”
The 75-year-old Terminator actor uploaded the image with the caption, “Happy Halloween.”
What Instagram user exclaimed in the comment area, causing quite a stir among the united fan base: “Two legends in one frame!”
In the photograph, the ex-governor of California sported a navy blue T-shirt with khaki pants and a huge watch on an autumn day while wearing a light beard.
Stallone, who portrays Dwight The General Manfredi in the new crime drama Tulsa King, had a beard and a denim blue shirt.
