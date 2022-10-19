Advertisement
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited once again in cute photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited once again in cute photo

Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited once again in cute photo

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger – Instagram

  • Arnold and Sylvester shared an Instagram photo.
  • Stallone plays Dwight The General Manfredi in the new crime drama Tulsa King.
  • One Instagram user exclaimed, “Two legends in one frame!”.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunited for a cute photo as they carved pumpkins together and shared it on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

Stallone, 76, captioned the image, “Myself and my great friend Arnold @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!!. That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

The 75-year-old Terminator actor uploaded the image with the caption, “Happy Halloween.”

What Instagram user exclaimed in the comment area, causing quite a stir among the united fan base: “Two legends in one frame!”

In the photograph, the ex-governor of California sported a navy blue T-shirt with khaki pants and a huge watch on an autumn day while wearing a light beard.

Stallone, who portrays Dwight The General Manfredi in the new crime drama Tulsa King, had a beard and a denim blue shirt.

Catch all the Entertainment News


