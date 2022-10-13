Arooj Aftab achieves yet another milestone in Grammy

Arooj Aftab is the first Grammy winner from Pakistan.

She has just submitted her song Udhero Na for consideration.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

She added the following caption to her Instagram image to give the update: “UDHERO NA’ FEATURING ANOUSHKA SHANKAR for your Grammy voting consideration in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrument, and Vocal categories.”

An additional quote from the song was also given by her: “… ankhon main silay hoay ho, udhero na…” and said” it is all about getting over your ex… must win for sure because we finally got over them”.

The Brooklyn-based soprano took home her first Grammy in April for the Best Global Performance category with her song Mohabbat. She was also a nominee in the Best New Artist category.

The 37-year-old has spent 15 years residing in New York and has steadily gained recognition for her work, which combines ancient Sufi traditions with folk, jazz, and minimalism influences.

She has so far released three albums: Bird Under Water (2014), Siren Islands (2018), and Vulture Prince (2021). Mohabbat was placed on former US president Barack Obama’s list of 2021 summertime songs to listen to, which increased interest in her music.

