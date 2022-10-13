Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arooj Aftab achieves yet another milestone in Grammy

Arooj Aftab achieves yet another milestone in Grammy

Articles
Advertisement
Arooj Aftab achieves yet another milestone in Grammy

Arooj Aftab achieves yet another milestone in Grammy

Advertisement
  • Arooj Aftab is the first Grammy winner from Pakistan.
  • She has just submitted her song Udhero Na for consideration.
  • The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Advertisement

Arooj Aftab the first Grammy winner from Pakistan, has just submitted her latest song, Udhero Na, with Anoushka Shankar, for Grammy consideration.

She added the following caption to her Instagram image to give the update: “UDHERO NA’ FEATURING ANOUSHKA SHANKAR for your Grammy voting consideration in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrument, and Vocal categories.”

An additional quote from the song was also given by her: “… ankhon main silay hoay ho, udhero na…” and said” it is all about getting over your ex… must win for sure because we finally got over them”.

The Brooklyn-based soprano took home her first Grammy in April for the Best Global Performance category with her song Mohabbat. She was also a nominee in the Best New Artist category.

The 37-year-old has spent 15 years residing in New York and has steadily gained recognition for her work, which combines ancient Sufi traditions with folk, jazz, and minimalism influences.

She has so far released three albums: Bird Under Water (2014), Siren Islands (2018), and Vulture Prince (2021). Mohabbat was placed on former US president Barack Obama’s list of 2021 summertime songs to listen to, which increased interest in her music.

Advertisement

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023, and the nominations will be revealed on November 15, 2022.

Also Read

With her Coachella debut, Arooj Aftab continues to add another feather to her cap
With her Coachella debut, Arooj Aftab continues to add another feather to her cap

Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani singer residing in Brooklyn, has put another feather...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi mentions
Rahul Gandhi mentions "flying" while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
King Charles III Coronation details announced
King Charles III Coronation details announced
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story