Aruna Irani reveals producers didn’t want her after wedding rumors

Aruna Irani and Mehmood Ali, two seasoned actors, were one of Bollywood’s most well-liked duos of the 1970s. Aruna’s career suffered for about two to two and a half years as a result of people’s mistaken belief that they were married due to their apparent chemistry. Aruna discussed how no producers wanted to work with her until she cleared the air. However, actor and producer Dada Kondke stepped in to save the day.

In 1961, Aruna Irani starred in her first film, Gunga Jumna. Safar, Andaz, Caravan, Bobby, Dil to Pagal Hai, Gopi Kishan, Beta, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Doli Saja Ke, and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand are just a few of the popular movies and TV episodes in which she has acted. In movies like Aulad, Humjoli, Devi, Bombay To Goa, and Naya Zamana, she co-starred with Mehmood Ali. Despite the popularity of Caravan and Bombay to Goa, she failed to obtain employment as a result of the marriage rumours.

Aruna said, “I don’t know how that rumour started that Mehmood saab had married me. No producer was ready to work with me. Dada Kondke offered me a song in his Marathi film Andhala Maarto Dola. That’s how I started working again. I was shooting at Asha Studio for the song when I met Rajkumar Kohli who was also shooting there as well. He was surprised to see me and asked, ‘Arey Aruna tu kaam kar rahi hai?’ I said yes, I am working. He said, ‘Mujhe laga tune shaadi kar li toh ab kaam nahin karti (I thought you left work for good)’.

“After I cleared the air and from there I started getting work again. I didn’t bother about playing only heroine roles. I kept on working,” she revealed how things fell into place after some time.