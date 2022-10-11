Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the ILT20 trophy launch

Suhana and Aryan Khan attended the International League T20 trophy reveal in Dubai.

Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan’s first web series will appear in 2022.

Shah Rukh has hired Israeli filmmaker Lior Raz to train Aryan for the project.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are among Bollywood’s most popular star kids. They have a huge fanbase. Recently, the Khan siblings left Mumbai for Dubai. Aryan wore a face mask when walking with Suhana outside the airport building. Suhana and Aryan attended Monday’s International League T20 in Dubai.

Aryan, Suhana, and Jay Mehta attended the event. Aryan captioned the photos: “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.”

ILT20 trophy reveal was fun. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a great season. Suhana wore a figure-hugging ribbed knit midi dress and minimal accessories in the second photo. Aryan wore a black T-shirt, jacket, and slacks. Suhana and Aryan recently saw Maja Ma in Mumbai.

Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Along with Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their debuts. Netflix will release the 1960s-themed show in 2023.

Aryan’s first web series will appear in 2022. Shah Rukh has hired Israeli filmmaker Lior Raz, who wrote the Fauda trilogy, to train Aryan.

