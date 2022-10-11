Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the ILT20 trophy launch

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the ILT20 trophy launch

Articles
Advertisement
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the ILT20 trophy launch

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attend the ILT20 trophy launch

Advertisement
  • Suhana and Aryan Khan attended the International League T20 trophy reveal in Dubai.
  • Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan’s first web series will appear in 2022.
  • Shah Rukh has hired Israeli filmmaker Lior Raz to train Aryan for the project.
Advertisement

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are among Bollywood’s most popular star kids. They have a huge fanbase. Recently, the Khan siblings left Mumbai for Dubai. Aryan wore a face mask when walking with Suhana outside the airport building. Suhana and Aryan attended Monday’s International League T20 in Dubai.

Aryan, Suhana, and Jay Mehta attended the event. Aryan captioned the photos: “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.”

ILT20 trophy reveal was fun. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a great season. Suhana wore a figure-hugging ribbed knit midi dress and minimal accessories in the second photo. Aryan wore a black T-shirt, jacket, and slacks. Suhana and Aryan recently saw Maja Ma in Mumbai.

Take a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Advertisement

Suhana will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Along with Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will make their debuts. Netflix will release the 1960s-themed show in 2023.

Aryan’s first web series will appear in 2022. Shah Rukh has hired Israeli filmmaker Lior Raz, who wrote the Fauda trilogy, to train Aryan.

Also Read

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enjoy candid moments during Maja Ma screening
Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enjoy candid moments during Maja Ma screening

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the kids of Shah Rukh Khan and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Events News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles distributes royal income to the general welfare
King Charles distributes royal income to the general welfare
Sajal Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Sajal Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
Madhuri Dixit performs Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar 
Prince Harry's book publicity may disrupt royal family reunion
Prince Harry's book publicity may disrupt royal family reunion
Sajal Aly nailing as Mohsin Naveed's fashion icon
Sajal Aly nailing as Mohsin Naveed's fashion icon
Joe Jonas: Nervous asking in for marriage than proposing for Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas: Nervous asking in for marriage than proposing for Sophie Turner
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story