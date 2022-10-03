Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan look stylish as they attend screening of Maja Ma

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s adult children. Every pap appearance or social media post makes headlines. Both have passionate fans but haven’t entered Hollywood. The brother-sister combo was seen before a private screening of Maja Ma in Juhu, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan looked relaxed during a private screening of Maja Ma in the evening. Aryan wore a white t-shirt with black pants. he wore a locket Suhana Khan’s black checkered crop top was gorgeous. She smiled at the photographers and followed her brother inside the theatre. Madhuri Dixit’s final commercial effort was The Fame Game.

Los Angeles-trained filmmaker Aryan Khan. He helped his father with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. According to accounts, he’s writing his first film screenplay. Suhana Khan has concluded The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaption of the Archies comics. Her latest appearance on Koffee With Karan with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey won her many followers. Maja Ma digitally launches on October 6, 2022.

