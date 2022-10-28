Advertisement
Aryan Khan looks uber cool as he parties with Nysa Devgan and Tripti Dimri at Diwali bash

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is a famous Bollywood celebrity kid. He has many fans, as is known. The famous youngster attended Mumbai director Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali celebration. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others attended.

Aryan Khan attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party.
Diwali celebration photos are now being shared online. Aryan takes a selfie with Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, and Bulbbul’s lead actress Tripti Dimri. The famous child looked cool in a brown jacket and round-neck grey t-shirt. Chains complemented Aryan’s clothing. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son, photographed with Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani. Other photographs included Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer
Aryan will begin writing at work. SRK has repeatedly stated that his oldest son prefers filmmaking to acting. Pinkvilla revealed that the star youngster has been discreetly working on movie and web series ideas. Aryan’s web series will film before year’s end. “Many actors have tried out for the web series, and depending on how fast work is getting done, the programme may start broadcasting before the end of the year,” the report added. Aryan and Bilal Siddiqui are working on the movie industry programme. Bilal co-wrote the Emraan Hashmi-starring Netflix drama Bard of Blood.

