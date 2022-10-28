Aryan Khan looks uber cool as he parties with Nysa Devgan and Tripti Dimri at Diwali bash

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is one of the most well-known star kids in Bollywood.

He has a huge number of fans, which is not a secret.

Recently, the star kid went to the Diwali party of filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party.

Diwali celebration photos are now being shared online. Aryan takes a selfie with Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, and Bulbbul’s lead actress Tripti Dimri. The famous child looked cool in a brown jacket and round-neck grey t-shirt. Chains complemented Aryan’s clothing. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son, photographed with Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani. Other photographs included Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer

Aryan will begin writing at work. SRK has repeatedly stated that his oldest son prefers filmmaking to acting. Pinkvilla revealed that the star youngster has been discreetly working on movie and web series ideas. Aryan’s web series will film before year’s end. “Many actors have tried out for the web series, and depending on how fast work is getting done, the programme may start broadcasting before the end of the year,” the report added. Aryan and Bilal Siddiqui are working on the movie industry programme. Bilal co-wrote the Emraan Hashmi-starring Netflix drama Bard of Blood.

