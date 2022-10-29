Advertisement
Asim Azhar celebrates Birthday with parents and fiance Merub Ali

Asim Azhar celebrates Birthday with parents and fiance Merub Ali

Asim Azhar is a popular Pakistani singer. We all recognized his voice from the catchy and enduring Cocomo Mujhe Bhi Do, and he has been working in the music industry since his childhood. He has advanced to the status of one of the nation’s biggest stars. There are millions of Asim Azhar fans around the world. Every song by Asim becomes a huge hit because people eagerly await the release of his new music. Asim Azhar is currently engaged to Merub Ali, an actress and social media personality who used to be a close family friend.

Being that Asim Azhar turned 26 today, it was a special day. Asim Azhar is currently quite busy with his music and several gigs. However, Merub Ali made sure to make the day special for him and went on to set the mood by decorating the entire location for Asim’s birthday and ordering a gorgeous cake for him. Together, the pair celebrated Asim Azhar’s birthday, and Merub Ali sent birthday wishes for him on social media. Here are the pictures from his birthday:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

