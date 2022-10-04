Asim Azhar to release mashup of ‘Habibi x Jo Tu Na Mila’ with young star

Asim Azhar will release a mashup of his two songs with Arshman Naseem.

The mashup will be released today.

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar has announced that a mashup of two of his songs, with his young fan Arshman Naseem, will come out on Tuesday( Today).

The Ghalat Fehmi singer posted a picture of the upcoming mashup to Instagram. The picture showed Jo Tu Na Mila and Habibi.

“Tomorrow,” he captioned the post.

After his singing videos went viral, Arshman Naseem became a social media star overnight.

After his version of Jo Tu Na Mila went viral on social media, Asim Azhar planned a mashup with the young star.

On the work front, Azhar’s most recent project, Habibi, has been making the rounds on the internet and has been praised by other celebrities. Bollywood rapper Badshah has even been seen tripping to the catchy song.

