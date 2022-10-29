Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding
Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding

Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding

Articles
Advertisement
Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding

Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding

Advertisement

Atif Aslam’s wife, Sara Bharwana is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have fans that look up to you.

Sara Bharwana shared her recent photoshoot from a wedding that left the fans amazed with her charm.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, she usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. She is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

The Sang e Mah actor’s wife has the incredible talent to pull off anything with elan thanks to her slender physique and height. And that’s why she looks gorgeous in gowns. Western outfits are on her go-to list.

Advertisement

Sara was recently spotted on her social media in an embellished green outfit that featured golden embroidery all over her dress. With a matching dupatta and pearl jewelry, she looked beyond the beauty of this look.

Sara completed her look with full glam makeup. Gold eyes filled with Kajal and glossed lips with peachy cheeks made her look more spectacular.

Her stunning pictures get a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also lovely comments from her fans.

Earlier, Sara was spotted with Atif Aslam at the birthday party of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sara Bharwana & Atif Aslam celebrating Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday in Dubai
Sara Bharwana & Atif Aslam celebrating Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday in Dubai

Atif Aslam is one of the most famous people in Pakistan, South...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
A Best time to Eat Food
A Best time to Eat Food
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story