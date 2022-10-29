Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana looks regal in embellished outfit at recent wedding

Atif Aslam’s wife, Sara Bharwana is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have fans that look up to you.

Sara Bharwana shared her recent photoshoot from a wedding that left the fans amazed with her charm.

From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits, she usually chooses traditional and laid-back outfits with a trendy touch of millennial style. She is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off eastern looks.

The Sang e Mah actor’s wife has the incredible talent to pull off anything with elan thanks to her slender physique and height. And that’s why she looks gorgeous in gowns. Western outfits are on her go-to list.

Sara was recently spotted on her social media in an embellished green outfit that featured golden embroidery all over her dress. With a matching dupatta and pearl jewelry, she looked beyond the beauty of this look.

Sara completed her look with full glam makeup. Gold eyes filled with Kajal and glossed lips with peachy cheeks made her look more spectacular.

Her stunning pictures get a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also lovely comments from her fans.

Earlier, Sara was spotted with Atif Aslam at the birthday party of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai.

