Aubrey Plaza jokes “Haunted” White Lotus season 2 castmates

The second season of The White Lotus debuted this weekend.

Aubrey Plaza stars as newlywed and rich Harper Spiller.

Many cast members experienced filming-related pranks.

Advertisement

Star Aubrey Plaza spoke exclusively talks about why she thinks spirits frequent the hotel in Sicily, and it’s not for the ghastly reason you may think, before the second season of The White Lotus debuted.

The White Lotus’ hallways are home to much more than just irate hotel guests.

Before the start of season two, Aubrey Plaza outlined the reasons why so many cast members of the show experienced filming-related pranks.

“It was haunted, okay?” At the red carpet for The White Lotus, Plaza, who portrays newlywed and rich Harper Spiller, spoke exclusively to Erin Lim Rhodes.

“The monastery was haunted. The hotel was haunted. It was the ghosts. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, or whatever.”

Although Plaza didn’t admit to executing the pranks, she did mention that some of her cast mates attempted to exact retribution but were unsuccessful. After all, “People can’t prank me.”

Advertisement

So, where did all of this mischief start? Plaza revealed the incident on the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment on August 18 in which she said how deceiving one of her co-stars led the hotel employees to monitor her movements using security cameras.

“I did a prank on one of the cast mates once when he didn’t know,” she explained.

“I went into his room and I left this kind of witchy symbol made out of sticks on the floor.”

According to Plaza, her costar “truly felt suspicious” and requested that hotel workers identify the offender on CCTV, which they duly did.

She said, “I was flagged in the hotel and in the town.”

“I’m not allowed to go back to Sicily,” she said.

Advertisement

However, Plaza’s deception—that the hotel is in fact haunted—might carry some weight: Two actors reportedly had the identical nighttime nightmare about a bald man standing at the foot of their bed, according to Vulture.

When season two of The White Lotus debuts on Oct. 30, you may witness all the on-screen turmoil for yourself.

Also Read Aubrey Plaza reveals she ‘Looked Insane’ during her audition in ‘Scream 4’ For a role in the Scream series, Aubrey Plaza nearly wore the...