Aubrey Plaza Jokes White Lotus Hotel Is Responsible for Pranks

Aubrey Plaza says she thinks The White Lotus’ hotel in Sicily is haunted.

She played a prank on one of her co-stars, which led to hotel security monitoring her movements.

According to Vulture, another cast member had a “nightmare” with a bald man at their bed’s foot.

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza exclusively revealed to E! News why she thinks the hotel in Sicily is haunted—and it’s not for the ghastly reason you might anticipate. This interview was conducted ahead of the season two debut of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus’ hallways are home to much more than just irate hotel guests.

Before the start of season two, Aubrey Plaza outlined the reasons why so many cast members of the show experienced filming-related pranks.

“It was haunted, okay?” Plaza, who plays newly wealthy married woman Harper Spiller, told E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes exclusively at The White Lotus‘ red carpet. “The monastery was haunted. The hotel was haunted. It was the ghosts. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, or whatever.”

And while Plaza didn’t own up to pulling the pranks, she did note that a few of her cast mates tried to take revenge—although they didn’t succeed. After all, as she bragged, “People can’t prank me.”

So, where did all of this mischief start? Plaza revealed the incident on the Jimmy Kimmel Live segment on August 18 in which she said how deceiving one of her co-stars led the hotel employees to monitor her movements using security cameras.

“I did a prank on one of the cast mates once when he didn’t know,” she explained. “I went into his room and I left this kind of witchy symbol made out of sticks on the floor.”

Plaza added that her costar grew “really suspicious,” so he asked hotel staff to identify the culprit over CCTV—which they did.

“I was flagged in the hotel and in the town,” she said. “I’m not allowed to go back to Sicily.”

However, the claim made by Plaza that the hotel is genuinely haunted may have some merit: According to Vulture, two actors experienced the identical nighttime nightmare with a bald man standing at the foot of their bed.

When The White Lotus’ second season debuts on Oct. 30, you can see all the on-screen turmoil for yourself.

