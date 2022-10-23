Ayesha Omer spotted at Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch Pak vs India T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Articles
  • Cricket fans are over the moon and have shared videos and reels on social media.
  • Many Pakistani celebrities were also spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
  • Ayesha Omar is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans and Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan.
Cricket fans are incredibly enthusiastic about today’s Pakistan vs. India match from their couches at the T20 World Cup in 2022. On Sunday, the savage rivals will square off at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Cricket fans are over the moon and have shared videos and reels on social media. Many Pakistani celebrities were also spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they were watching Pakistan vs. India in the T20 World Cup.

Along with Asim Azahar and Momin Saqib, Ayesha Omar was also spotted at Melbourne Cricket Ground giving a shout-out to the green flag. The Bulbulay actress shared glimpses from today’s Pak vs India T20 World Cup on her Instagram.

 

Ayesha Omar is known as one of the most stylish and beautiful actresses in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry. She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan, and many more.

