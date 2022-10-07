Ayeza Khan raises the temperature with her head-turning style

Ayeza Khan, a star in the entertainment industry, has been taking photos of herself in chic and trendy clothes while spending time with friends and family during her long break.

The actress has shown us glimpses of her never-ending vacations on social media many times, and we are totally in love with her vacation wardrobe.

The actress from Mere Pass Tum Ho wore stylish and easy-to-wear outfits on her vacation. Take a look:

Advertisement

She has more than 12 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most popular people in show business.

On the work front, the star was last seen on TV in the Ramadan show Chaudhry and Sons, where she played a lively role opposite Imran Ashraf.