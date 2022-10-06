Ayeza Khan shares her captivating photos with fans.

Ayeza Khan did a funny public stunt for a clothing brand featuring ‘Gol Gappay’
Ayeza Khan is the muse for designer Ali Zeeshan's new campaign Shabbo....
Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays have won a lot of awards. Some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done are Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more.
The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is. She took to Instagram and shared her alluring pictures from foreign trips.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.