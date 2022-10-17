Ayeza Khan wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Ayeza Khan keeps her fans entertained with her beautiful and eternal photoshoots.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

Ayeza was recently seen in Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons on the work front.

