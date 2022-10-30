Ayeza Khan’s new photos will steal your heart

Ayeza Khan did a funny public stunt for a clothing brand featuring ‘Gol Gappay’
Ayeza Khan is the muse for designer Ali Zeeshan's new campaign Shabbo....
Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.
The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands. The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent pictures that left the fans amazed by her charm.
Take a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also motivating comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.
