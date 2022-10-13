Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. After delays, the film is released. This Ayushmann film is about a male gynaecologist and the hurdles he faces. This social dramedy is like many Ayushmann Khurrana films that address societal concerns humorously. This period is different because the Covid-19 epidemic changed how people consume movies.

An Ayushmann Khurrana film dealing with a taboo issue will debut at Rs. 8-10 crore nett pre-pandemic. Post-pandemic, fewer people watch such films since most have switched to digital. Doctor G has additional pressure since only adults can see the video, reducing its potential. Doctor G has presold 19000 tickets from 3 top multiplex chains, which is disappointing considering that its target demographic is high-end multiplexes, where a large portion of the audience wants to buy tickets in advance. Average ticket prices are low because filmmakers are subsidising their films to boost theatre attendance. The film will depend only on evening and night programmes, and the growth percentage on day 2 will determine how long it runs. The film has more promise than Chandigarh Kare Aashiquii and Anek, and it remains to be seen whether it can top them.

Kannada hit Kantara will be dubbed alongside Doctor G this weekend, and advance tickets are 20% of Doctor G’s. Kantara may be moviegoers’ first pick in mass circuits.