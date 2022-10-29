Ayushmann Khurrana raises temperature as he goes shirtless

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of India’s most skilled and versatile performers, has swept the internet.

With over 17 million Instagram followers, every social media activity involving the Vicky Donor star will be noticed.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a shirtless photo with an intriguing statement on Friday night.

We’ve highlighted Ayushmann’s latest news for those who don’t know. The brilliant actor played a male gynaecologist in Doctor G. Rakul Preet Singh co-starred. The film opened recently to positive reviews.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram: Look!

Ayushmann may have discovered a new method to heat up the internet as Doctor G’s developers enjoy their triumph. On Friday, the Badhaai Ho star posted a naked photo and asked, “May I come in?” Act now. जल्द ही कुछ बताऊँगा, कि अगली दफ़ा कब आऊँगा.”

Tiger Shroff and Neena Gupta responded to his message, leaving followers wondering what’s on his mind. Tiger threw fire and loving emojis. Neeta Gupta inquired what his caption meant.

Talking about Ayushmann’s career progression, he made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, in which his performance as a sperm donor earned him several praise and accolades. Khurrana’s performances as a blind pianist in Andhadhun made him earn the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He will next be seen in director Aanand L Rai’s production ‘An Action Hero’. He will also star in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside actor Ananya Panday.

