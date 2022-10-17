Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party included Kartik Aaryan

Dream Girl 2 will star Ayushmann Khuranna alongside Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh.
Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh, who also played in the first Dream...
Kartik Aaryan was present at the Diwali celebration held on Sunday by Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap.
The well-known actor Ayushmann Khurrana is now enjoying success thanks to positive reviews for his most recent film, Doctor G. The film, which stars a gifted actor in the character of a gynaecologist, has been praised by fans for its original concept and top-notch performances. In order to celebrate this Diwali season, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a large party on Sunday for their Bollywood friends and associates. Most of the well-known actors from the new generation of Hindi cinema, including Kartik Aaryan, were present at the couple’s Diwali party.
Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana share a humorous video.
At Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party, the skilled actors were obviously having a good time. In a recent Instagram video, the Doctor G actor gave fans a glimpse of his bromance with Kartik Aaryan as the two are seen having a hilarious conversation. Ayushmann pointed at Kartik, who had just emerged with a wad of cash, and said, “This man got money not just at the box office but also at the Diwali feast.” On the other hand, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor enthusiastically promoted Doctor G and urged his followers to see the movie in theatres. It says, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!” An amused Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his humorous video, “@kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash.”
Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s video here:
