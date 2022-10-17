Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party included Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was present at the Diwali celebration held on Sunday by Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Doctor G actor gave fans a glimpse of his bromance with Kartik in a recent Instagram video.

Many other celebrities were also spotted at the party

The well-known actor Ayushmann Khurrana is now enjoying success thanks to positive reviews for his most recent film, Doctor G. The film, which stars a gifted actor in the character of a gynaecologist, has been praised by fans for its original concept and top-notch performances. In order to celebrate this Diwali season, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a large party on Sunday for their Bollywood friends and associates. Most of the well-known actors from the new generation of Hindi cinema, including Kartik Aaryan, were present at the couple’s Diwali party.

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana share a humorous video.

At Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party, the skilled actors were obviously having a good time. In a recent Instagram video, the Doctor G actor gave fans a glimpse of his bromance with Kartik Aaryan as the two are seen having a hilarious conversation. Ayushmann pointed at Kartik, who had just emerged with a wad of cash, and said, “This man got money not just at the box office but also at the Diwali feast.” On the other hand, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor enthusiastically promoted Doctor G and urged his followers to see the movie in theatres. It says, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!” An amused Ayushmann Khurrana captioned his humorous video, “@kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash.”

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's video here:

