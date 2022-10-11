Badshah is not single anymore

Advertisement
Articles
Badshah, a well-known rapper and singer, was recently in a web series called “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” During his time on the show, Badshah told our favorite love guru Karan Johar that he was “single.” And if you tell Bollywood’s favorite matchmaker Karan Johar that you are single, you can be sure that KJo will do something about it. He tried to pair Bad Boy Badshah up with Seema Sajdeh, who was the only single woman in the group. But there was nothing real that happened. Here is the main reason why Badshah stayed single on the show.

Well, the performer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who goes by the stage name Badshah, is no longer single. Even though he likes to keep his private life quiet, we know an important thing about him. It seems that Badshah is dating the Chandigarh-based Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi.

A person who knows Badshah well told us, “A rapper has been dating a Punjabi actress for a year. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party thrown by a friend they both knew. The couple fell in love right away. They found out at a party that they like the same kinds of movies and music, so they got along. Right now, the two people want to take things slowly. But in reality, Badshah and Isha have already told their own families about their relationship. And this makes everyone happy.”

We tried to get in touch with Badshah, but he wasn’t there to confirm it.

In 2019, Badshah and his ex-wife Jasmine went through a rough patch in their marriage. And the lockdown made things worse. In 2017, Badshah and Jasmine gave birth to a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. After the pandemic, Jasmine moved to London with her daughter Jessemy, while Badshah keeps going back and forth between Chandigarh, Delhi, and Mumbai.

