Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals the name of her second son

Bakhtawar Bhutto is the daughter of Pakistan’s former leader, Asif Ali Zardari.

She just gave birth to her second child. She told her fans and followers that her son was born and gave them his name: Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry.

She wrote on Instagram about the meaning of his name, “Named by and after his Nana Baba: Sij is Sindhi for Sun ☀ Sijawal means the Rising Sun”

She also captioned the post with a little prayer, “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful. May this name be a blessing for him and bring him good health and fortune. O Allah, make him a child of compassion and love. Guide him on the path of our beloved Prophet Muhammad and spread his light of wisdom and benevolence in this world.”

