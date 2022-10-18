Advertisement
  • Bangladesh has forbidden the famous Indian dancer Nor Fatehi from performing at an award ceremony in December.
  • Women Leadership Corporation asked the Dilbar dancer to the event to give out awards and set the stage on fire with her amazing dance moves.
  • Reports say that Bangladesh’s Ministry of Culture Affairs turned down the Indian celebrity’s request to save the country’s dollar reserves during the current dollar shortage.
Bangladesh has forbidden the famous Indian dancer Nor Fatehi from performing at an award ceremony in December.

Women Leadership Corporation asked the Dilbar dancer to the event to give out awards and set the stage on fire with her amazing dance moves.

Reports say that Bangladesh’s Ministry of Culture Affairs turned down the Indian celebrity’s request to save the country’s dollar reserves during the current dollar shortage.

Since the foreign artists are paid in dollars, this will help the South Asian country save dollars at a time when its foreign reserves are getting low.

Bangladesh’s national reserves are now only worth $36.9 billion. This is because the value of the local currency has gone down.

A person in charge of putting on the event told the media that Nora Fatehi might come to Bangladesh in January 2019 if the government lets her.

