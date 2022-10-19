Barjatya admits that he took ‘anxiety pills’ before narrating script to Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement
  • Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that he took ‘two anxiety medicines’.
  • Uunchai is Sooraj’s first film in seven years.
  • The film is slated to be released on November 11.
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has admitted that he used “two anxiety medicines” prior to telling renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan the script for Uunchai. It’s difficult to face Amitabh since he listens to a script without batting an eye, according to Sooraj Barjatya, who also remarked that one cannot ‘face the gaze’ of the actor.

Uunchai is the first movie Sooraj has made in seven years. Drama is what the movie is called, and it’s about four friends: Amitabh, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa. In Uunchai, there are also scenes with Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. The movie is due to come out on November 11.

As quoted by Bollywood media, Sooraj said, “I remember meeting sir (Amitabh) for the narration of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and he listens ‘apalak’ (without blinking his eyes) and you cannot face the gaze, it’s not easy. When I wrote this script, I messaged him and he had given me time for a zoom meeting. I sat for the meeting, taking two anxiety medicines because it is not easy to face sir.”

“I realised that sir is the easiest actor to work with. I enjoyed working with him on the sets but I enjoyed (his company) more in his vanity van. Because he would talk about life, poetry, filmmaking, he teaches us but on sets, he only listens and that’s the greatest thing.”

