Behati Prinsloo’s Halloween Selfie Shows Her Pregnant Bump

Behati Prinsloo is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine.

Behati has daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

Behati Prasad has not yet responded to the allegations in the media.

Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The pregnant model posted a selfie on Oct. 29 wearing a black Aritzia long-sleeve top and Beyond Yoga yoga pants. She completed the appearance with an alien necklace, quarter moon between her brows, and stars below her eyes.

Behati’s creepy holiday photo is one of several on social media. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel—who has daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 with the Maroon 5 frontman—shared a photo of one of her daughters in a black bat costume last week. Behati uploaded a selfie of herself in her closet wearing a red and green striped sweater, a white mask, and white shoes with red blood spatter a few days later. She captioned the Instagram Story, “The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim.”

On October 27, Behati shared a video of one of her daughters dressed as the recognisable Addams Family character Wednesday Addams on her Instagram Stories, continuing the family’s fun.

On September 25, Behati, 34, announced she was expecting her third child. Days after the birth, however, cheating charges from an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, who claimed on social media that she had an affair with Adam and shared what she said were flirtatious DMs from him, overshadowed the happy news.

Adam, 45, allegedly asked Sumner, 23, whether she would mind if he named his unborn kid after her.

Adam then responded to the allegations, writing on his Instagram Story, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.” Advertisement

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” Advertisement

Behati and Adam, who got married in 2014, have presented an unified face in the weeks since the controversy broke by going on errands and spending time at the beach together in Montecito, California. At the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event benefit concert in Las Vegas on October 8, the supermodel was also seen standing by her husband backstage. Behati has not yet responded to the accusations in the media. But a couple’s buddy recently told E! News that she will continue to support her man.

"Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider shared earlier this month. "They have been together this entire time.