Bella Hadid is given a special gift by a Lebanese artist

Bella Hadid recently turned 26 and astonished admirers with her new look
Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with a small dinner in New...
Bella Hadid was gifted a unique present for her 26th birthday by an artist, Said Elatab.
Elatab presented the fashionista with the portrait of her father Mohamed as she was out to dinner with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York.
The Vogue cover girl looked stunning in a denim jacket, a blue hoodie, a grey t-shirt, and jeans as she held the piece of art, which portrayed her real estate developer donning a suit and his distinctive black glasses.
Bella was able to get in some quality time with her boyfriend, who she started dating back in July 2020, in addition to receiving an unexpected early birthday surprise.
After their supper, Kalman was seen holding hands with Gigi Hadid’s younger sister and carrying takeout.
Bella’s actual birthday was celebrated by Kalman with three bouquets of purple, pink, and yellow flowers delivered to her at lunch.
Later, Kalman prepared a fun-filled meal for the couple at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn with the assistance of some of her friends who were patiently waiting at the location.
