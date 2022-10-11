Bella Hadid turned 26 and astonished admirers with her new look.

Bella Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with a small dinner in New York City.

The supermodel chose a dark, sensual ensemble for her big night.

Gigi Hadid wore clothing with a Y2K theme and paid tribute to her younger sister.

Bella Hadid just celebrated her 26th birthday, and the model astounded her followers with her most recent fashion choice.

The Italian restaurant Lucali in New York City hosted a small birthday dinner for the runway queen, who dressed to impress.

The supermodel chose a dark, sensual ensemble for her big night that includes an oversized leather jacket with checkered stripes over a sheer, lacy black dress.

Strappy shoes and tinted frameless spectacles with a 90s vibe helped Bella complete her stunning ensemble.

The model was accompanied by her sister Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Gigi, who has been in the news for her alleged romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, wore clothing with a Y2K theme..

The 27-year-old blond beauty wore a tight black crop top, a leather blazer, and a low-rise denim skirt.

Gigi also took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to her younger sister. “I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u,” she wrote.

“HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister. I love you so much and I am so proud of you,” Gigi captioned the post which included a series of glam snaps of the duo.

