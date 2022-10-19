Ben Affleck strives to be the best family man

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are remodeling JLo’s childhood home.

The couple’s children will be able to custom decorate their rooms.

Affleck has been spending time with his kids in advance of Halloween.

Ben Affleck is concerned with ensuring that each child fits in nicely with the family.

With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben has three children: Samuel, 10, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. The 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who are JLo’s children with Marc Anthony, complete the ideal mixed family.

In advance of Halloween, Affleck has reportedly been seen bringing Seraphina and Emme costume shopping and walking Samuel to school, according to HollywoodLife. The 50-year-old actor was even seen visiting the Atlas set in Los Angeles while Emme was with him.

“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” a source tells the outlet.

While Ben has his own work commitments, sources reveal that “any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

In July, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Las Vegas.

The publication previously stated that Affleck and Lopez are doing everything in their power to ensure that their children feel secure and happy in their new family, including allowing them to “custom decorate” their bedrooms.

“It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” said a source.

“They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

“The grounds are like a park, their family can truly have privacy,” another insider said.

“And Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too. It really makes so much sense because what they need to change can be done in this reno. The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited.”

