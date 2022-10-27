Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling’s Humanity

Ben Barnes, talks about his reappearance in Marvel
Ben Barnes played Jigsaw in Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher. He was...
Everyone loves a bad guy or a character whose morals aren’t clear. Before hurting the people they say they care about, the best bad guys make you feel sorry for them. This is what a Shadow and Bone figure makes you feel. Christina Radish of Collider talked to Ben Barnes about his part in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Expectations for Season 2 were, of course, talked about. Nothing new was said by Barnes. He instead talked about Darkling’s humanity and how he sees him as a real person who has been hurt, which fans of villains will love.
Barnes believes the show’s structure will please Darkling and other antagonist fans. Barnes says Season 2 has 16 main characters. These intricate plotlines. Action, adventure, and agendas increase.”
The Darkling and Alina might never be together again, but maybe fans will get to see them suffer because of what he did last season. Shadow and Bone features Barnes, Li, Archie Renaux, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Sujaya Dasqupta, Zo Wanamaker, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Howard Charles, Julian Kostov, Kevin Eldon, Jasmine Blackborow, Gabrielle Brooks, and Luke Pasqualino.
