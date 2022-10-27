Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling’s Humanity

Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling’s Humanity

Articles
Advertisement
Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling’s Humanity

Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling’s Humanity

Advertisement
  • Everyone loves a villain or a morally ambiguous figure you want to dislike.
  • The finest villains make you feel sad for them before hurting the people they claim to care about.
  • A Shadow and Bone figure evokes these emotions.
Advertisement

Everyone loves a bad guy or a character whose morals aren’t clear. Before hurting the people they say they care about, the best bad guys make you feel sorry for them. This is what a Shadow and Bone figure makes you feel. Christina Radish of Collider talked to Ben Barnes about his part in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Expectations for Season 2 were, of course, talked about. Nothing new was said by Barnes. He instead talked about Darkling’s humanity and how he sees him as a real person who has been hurt, which fans of villains will love.

Barnes believes the show’s structure will please Darkling and other antagonist fans. Barnes says Season 2 has 16 main characters. These intricate plotlines. Action, adventure, and agendas increase.”

The Darkling and Alina might never be together again, but maybe fans will get to see them suffer because of what he did last season. Shadow and Bone features Barnes, Li, Archie Renaux, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Sujaya Dasqupta, Zo Wanamaker, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Howard Charles, Julian Kostov, Kevin Eldon, Jasmine Blackborow, Gabrielle Brooks, and Luke Pasqualino.

Also Read

Ben Barnes, talks about his reappearance in Marvel
Ben Barnes, talks about his reappearance in Marvel

Ben Barnes played Jigsaw in Netflix's Marvel series The Punisher. He was...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
Emily Ratajkowski makes her Marc Jacobs show debut with a short bob
Emily Ratajkowski makes her Marc Jacobs show debut with a short bob
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story