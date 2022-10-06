Bhavana Pandey, who recently appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, spoke about her daughter dating Ananya Panday.

She stated she’s over these rumours.

She used to be bothered by it, but now accepts it as part of her daughter’s profession as an actor.

Advertisement

Bhavana Pandey, who recently appeared on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, spoke about her daughter dating Ananya Panday. She stated she’s over these rumors. She used to be bothered by it, but now accepts it as part of her daughter’s profession as an actor. As Ananya’s mother, Bhavana instructs her how to keep out of trouble, but that’s part of their duty.

Bhavana told Hindustan Times, “People will say good and terrible things, but I’m peaceful and pleased.” Ananya and Chunky opted to be judged on camera. They know who they are. But if someone said anything about Rysa, it would upset me since she didn’t choose it, she explains. I’m happier and calmer today.”

Bhavana said she urges the Liger actress to do minor things like comb her hair and wear ironed clothing, but she knows Ananya is clever and can manage herself. She entered the business at 18 or 19, when learning is at its peak. That’s when you make errors, learn, and develop. She did it all in public. She’s grown up onscreen. I think she’s doing wonderful, and Chunky and I are proud of her,” she said.

She remarked, “Recognition and everything else is wonderful and makes you feel good, but inwardly I’m happier than I was.”

Karan Johar’s online series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s wife), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).

Also Read Bhavana Pandey says Chunky Panday was a revolving door’ Gauri Khan appeared in the 12th episode of Koffee Alongside Karan 7...