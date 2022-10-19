Advertisement
Bhediya Trailer: Kriti Sanon helps while Varun Dhawan turns to wolf

Articles
  • Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is India’s first creature comedy.
  • The trailer shows Varun in a never-before-seen avatar as a wolf.
  • The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.
Since the announcement of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, fans have eagerly anticipated the trailer’s release. As promised, the trailer for India’s first creature comedy has been released, and we’re certain you’ve never seen anything quite like it. In addition to Varun, the film features Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee in key parts.

The advertisement depicts Varun Dhawan’s character being bitten by a wolf, which causes his life to turn upside down. His friends bring him to the doctor Kriti Sanon, but to no avail. Varun can be observed acting and eating like a wolf, and he transforms into one every night. Indeed, this is an actor’s never-before-seen avatar. Varun shared this clip with the following message: “इस कहानी का नाम है #Bhediya! Presenting the official trailer of India’s first creature-comedy, Bhediya! In cinemas on 25th Nov in 2D & 3D.”

Take a look at the Trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

