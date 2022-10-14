Sumbul Touqeer’s father appears on Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul Touqeer’s father is seen berating Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

The alleged romantic relationship between Sumbul and Shalin has long been a topic of discussion.

He says to her in Hindi, “I am scared of how pure-hearted you are”.

The contestants will have a surprise guest video call them on the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 episode. However, the discussion won’t be enjoyable. The actor Sumbul Touqeer’s father is shown berating Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in a new episode teaser for how he has treated her at home. The alleged romantic relationship between Sumbul and Shalin has long been a topic of discussion in the media. But her father appears to be really angry with her.

Touqeer Hasan Khan, Sumbul’s father, is seen video chatting with his daughter in the promo. He says to her in Hindi, “I am scared of how pure-hearted you are. Look at how the world is. Everything is not how it appears.” He then turns to Shalin and says, “She is very pure-hearted. But what did you do? You should think that she is a young girl and she is hugging you on day one. You should have handled her that way, like a younger sister. But tumne tamasha bana diya uska (but you made a joke out of her). I didn’t expect you to behave this way.”

“You are such an experienced actor. I had thought you will handle her like a big sister. But you provoked Shalin and you told that story to everyone in the house. You never tried to talk to Sumbul.” Tina looked shocked at this accusation. Turning to his daughter once again, Touqeer added, “Sumbul, you are being used can’t you see. Whatever is happening, it’s hurting me.”

Since the start of the competition, spectators and even the competitors have talked about Sumbul and Shalin’s chemistry. Many pondered whether they were developing feelings for one another. But when Tina directly questioned Shalin about it and he became conscious, things came to the fore.

Salman Khan makes appearances on Fridays and Saturdays with his Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in which Touqeer will this week confronts Shalin and Tina.

