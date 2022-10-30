Bigg Boss fans say Sajid Khan’s ‘disgusting personality’ is showing

Twitter is not at all inclined to disregard anything Sajid Khan stated on a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode.

There was quite a stir inside the home when captain Gautam Vig chose to forego one week’s meals in favour of an additional week in the house.

Gautam was abused by Sajid and referred to as a coward for remaining silent during the abuse.

Gautam appeared to have strong second thoughts about his choice after making it. He provided numerous justifications for it, some of them pretty absurd, such the fact that “people did not die of hunger even during Covid.” However, several housemates were particularly cruel to Sajid Khan. Gautam was abused by Sajid and referred to as a coward for remaining silent during the abuse. “You’re doing everything to keep yourself safe inside the house, but now you’ll see my rage,” he remarked.”

On Twitter, many have also been letting off some steam. “#SajidKhan continuously attacked the parents of #GautamSinghVig,” one tweet said. Like for 1 SLap on #SajidKhan’s face. For one kick in the @$$ to #SajidKhan, retweet.” “#SajidKhan’s abuses were non-stop for #GautamVij, which was very insulting,” one person commented.

“Sajid khan was giving full on Maa-Behan ki gaaliya to gautam. Kha kha ke gol gappa ho gya hai mota phir bhi sabse jyada issi ko chahiye (He’s become so fat with all the eating and still he wants food more than anyone else). Disgusting person of next level. Thanks to #GautamVig for exposing this wild animal,” read another tweet. “Sajid literally said “kutta ka baccha” and abused him #GautamVig twice throw #SajidKhan out of the house he’s disgusting,” wrote another person.

Thanks to #GautamVig for exposing this wild animal.#SajidKhan #BiggBoss16pic.twitter.com/VK2mIaYgTm — థెనోస్ 2.0 (@Thanos2Point0) October 30, 2022

Many even wondered about Sajid’s influence on Abdu. “After watching such a preposterous, nonsensical behavior of Sajid towards Gautam, I’m just thinking about Abdu. Abdu shouldn’t be in the company of this man. Abdu, please sit with Shiv and other people but not with him. He should be out,” wrote a fan of the show. Another tweet read, “Sajid : Abdu tell Audiance and ur fans to kick out #GautamVig. Abdu : ok ! My fans n Audiance please don’t vote for Gautam evict him. Every time #AbduRozik acted like a Puppet of #SajidKhan ,he is the official chugli khor, he steals the food. He is using his own Brain.”

Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by Salman Khan and also features Tina Dutta, Sumbul Toqueer, Shalin Bhanot, and others.