Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford became the subject of relationship rumors
Billie Eilish, a Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, and Jesse Rutherford have fueled dating...
As a result of the couple’s most recent outing, it has been determined that Billie Eilish and musician Jesse Rutherford are in a relationship.
Following more than a week of raging rumours about Rutherford’s love life, the Bad Guy hit-maker could be seen kissing Rutherford in pictures during a dinner date at the Studio City eatery La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Billie, 20, and the singer, 31, who plays with the rock band The Neighbourhood, were seen sharing a private moment as they made their way down the street, with her arms slung across his shoulders.
The new pair walked with their arms around one another, and Billie appeared happier than ever.
Billie wore an oversized denim jacket, a pair of baggy shorts, and a pair of plaid Converse sneakers, all while maintaining her signature edgy look.
As they laughed and joked together while enjoying their meal at the Indian restaurant, the singer-songwriter couldn’t take her smile off her face during their romantic evening out.
After spending Tuesday night eating pasta and cuddling up to one another in a red leather booth, this was the couple’s second date night in two days.
Billie sparked relationship suspicions with the alt-rock singer last week when they were spotted together at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.