Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing
Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing

Articles
Advertisement
Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing

Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship revealed after PDA-filled outing

Advertisement
  • Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford’s relationship was revealed after a PDA-filled outing.
  • This was the couple’s second date night in two days.
  • Bad Guy hit-maker could be seen during a dinner date at the Studio City eatery La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Advertisement

As a result of the couple’s most recent outing, it has been determined that Billie Eilish and musician Jesse Rutherford are in a relationship.

Following more than a week of raging rumours about Rutherford’s love life, the Bad Guy hit-maker could be seen kissing Rutherford in pictures during a dinner date at the Studio City eatery La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Billie, 20, and the singer, 31, who plays with the rock band The Neighbourhood, were seen sharing a private moment as they made their way down the street, with her arms slung across his shoulders.
The new pair walked with their arms around one another, and Billie appeared happier than ever.

Billie wore an oversized denim jacket, a pair of baggy shorts, and a pair of plaid Converse sneakers, all while maintaining her signature edgy look.

As they laughed and joked together while enjoying their meal at the Indian restaurant, the singer-songwriter couldn’t take her smile off her face during their romantic evening out.

Advertisement

After spending Tuesday night eating pasta and cuddling up to one another in a red leather booth, this was the couple’s second date night in two days.

Billie sparked relationship suspicions with the alt-rock singer last week when they were spotted together at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Also Read

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford became the subject of relationship rumors
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford became the subject of relationship rumors

Billie Eilish, a Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, and Jesse Rutherford have fueled dating...

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story