Billie Eillish, Jesse Rutherford spotted with each other on date

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were spotted kissing after a dinner date.

The singer-songwriter sparked dating speculations with the alt-rock singer last week.

Billie sported her signature edgy style by wearing an oversized denim jacket with baggy shorts and plaid Converse sneakers.

Advertisement

During a recent outing, Billie Eilish and her rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford were observed sharing a playful moment.

In photographs the Bad Guy hitmaker could be seen kissing Rutherford after a dinner date at Studio City restaurant La Mirch in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, following more than a week of rabid speculation over her romantic life.

Billie, 20, was observed sharing an intimate moment with The Neighbourhood singer, 31, as they walked down the street with her arms slung across his shoulders.

As the new couple walked arm-in-arm, Billie appeared happier than she ever had before.

Billie sported her signature edgy style by wearing an oversized denim jacket with baggy shorts and plaid Converse sneakers.

Advertisement

During their romantic evening out together, the singer-songwriter could not remove the smile from her face as they laughed and joked while enjoying their meal at the Indian eatery.

This was the couple’s second date in two days; on Tuesday, they ate pasta in a booth upholstered in red leather while holding hands.

Billie sparked dating speculations with the alt-rock singer last week when they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Also Read Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford became the subject of relationship rumors Billie Eilish, a Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, and Jesse Rutherford have fueled dating...