Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts

Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts

Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts

Bindi Irwin with husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter Grace – Instagram

  • Bindi Irwin documented an unsuccessful family photo attempt with her husband and daughter.
  • The Crikey! star’s 18-month-old daughter was preoccupied with a huge leaf.
  • She uploaded a set of photographs depicting herself, her family, and one of their dogs.
Bindi Irwin is enjoying time with her family. On Monday, Irwin documented on her Instagram Story an unsuccessful family photo attempt with her husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter Grace, who was preoccupied with a leaf.

Within the image, the Crikey! Grace is fascinated by the enormous leaf she holds in her palm while the Irwins star, aged 24, and Powell, aged 25, smile for the camera.

 

“Me: Let’s take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart

Irwin captioned the funny photo.

Irwin uploaded a set of adorable photographs to Instagram this week, depicting herself, her daughter Grace, and one of their dogs, Piggy.

 ‘Already Enjoys’ Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ says, Bindi Irwin
 ‘Already Enjoys’ Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ says, Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin plays oceanographer Isla Coralton on Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing...

