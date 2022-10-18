Bindi Irwin shares family photo, melts away hearts

‘Already Enjoys’ Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ says, Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin plays oceanographer Isla Coralton on Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing...
Bindi Irwin is enjoying time with her family. On Monday, Irwin documented on her Instagram Story an unsuccessful family photo attempt with her husband Chandler Powell, and their 18-month-old daughter Grace, who was preoccupied with a leaf.
Within the image, the Crikey! Grace is fascinated by the enormous leaf she holds in her palm while the Irwins star, aged 24, and Powell, aged 25, smile for the camera.
“Me: Let’s take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart
Irwin captioned the funny photo.
Irwin uploaded a set of adorable photographs to Instagram this week, depicting herself, her daughter Grace, and one of their dogs, Piggy.
