“Black Adam” cinematographer: Mid-credit cameo filmed last month

Black Adam transforms from tortured anti-hero to self-declared guardian.

Teth-Adam is free from his prison tomb of five millennia.

He is out to exact revenge on those who mistreat the citizens of Kahndaq.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson assume the role of DC Comics’ greatest anti-hero, Black Adam. After months of intense anticipation and more than a decade of convincing, viewers around the world can now watch.

With the project representing DC’s first step into such a dark figure and also a new era for the DCEU filmverse, the movie never struggled to generate buzz from the get-go.

But as rumours of a special appearance in the movie’s credits scene circulated, the excitement reached a fever pitch.

Audiences witnessed Teth-transformation Adam’s from tortured anti-hero to self-declared guardian of the people during a two-hour dramatic clash.

Teth-Adam is now free from his prison tomb of five millennia, and he is out to exact revenge on those who mistreat the citizens of Kahndaq.

In the middle of the credits, Amanda Waller issues a threat to Adam (Viola Davis). Then, in a startling turn of events, Henry Cavill’s Superman (Superman) appears from the clouds and tells Adam, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous, we should talk.” Adam frowns, and then everything is over.

Advertisement

Cinematographer for Black Adam Lawrence Sher explained how that sequence came to be in an episode of the known news reporter, Behind the Screen podcast, and it was all very last-minute.

While talks about Cavill’s comeback were going on, the cast and crew continued to shoot Johnson’s portion of the scene in the hopes that all would work out.

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director, said: “We’re going to create something for Dwayne to walk into … And we’re going to shoot it in like 10 minutes.”

In reality, everything was done at the last minute that the titular actor shot his portion of the sequence as the sun was setting on the last day of additional photography.

With the actor’s face hidden in the sequence, a body double was used to create Cavill’s part. They only used a close-up of the Superman shield that was affixed to the double’s chest.

It gave Sher shivers to see an actor emerge from a full silhouette into that scene. “‘Wow, this is 100 percent going to work. Now they need to figure out if they can get the guy with the head to be there.’”

Advertisement

After then, the sequence was included in the film’s test screenings, and the audience’s response was electrifying. Johnson waged a vigorous behind-the-scenes effort to have Cavill reprise his role as the Man of Steel.

The plan was reportedly rejected by Walter Hamada, the then-CEO of DC, who had his own ideas for the character’s future.

Johnson, however, was unwilling to accept “no” and presented the concept to the new film heads at Warner Bros., who eventually gave their blessing. After Cavill was finally cast, Sher worked his magic remotely while filming Cavill’s portion of the grand finale in London just last month.

The audience is already eager to see Johnson’s challenging battle for the Man in Black and his superhero counterpart succeed in the end, and it appears that his efforts paid off.

Now playing in cinemas is Black Adam. The official trailer is available to view below.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Black Adam’ crosses $67 million in box office’s opening weekend The movie brought in $26.7 million on Friday. An additional $23.7m on...